‘Asia’s El Chapo’ sentenced to 16 years in Australia

An Australian court sentenced Tse Chi Lop, the 62-year-old former leader of the transnational “Sam Gor” drug syndicate, to 16 years in prison, with parole eligibility after 10 years. Tse, a Canadian national nicknamed “Asia’s El Chapo,” pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic large quantities of illegal drugs into Australia between 2012 and 2013.

At its peak, the syndicate was Australia’s largest methamphetamine trafficker, with the UN estimating annual revenues of up to $17.7 billion from North Asia to the South Pacific. Tse was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in 2021 and extradited to Australia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett praised the case as proof of AFP’s global reach in fighting organized crime.

