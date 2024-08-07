Assistant to Azerbaijani President received Turkish Ambassador
Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev received Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Cahit Bagci, Turkish Ambassador wrote on X, News.az reports."Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is unshakable and eternal," he wrote.