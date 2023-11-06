Assistant to Ukraine's commander-in-chief died from grenade explosion in his house

Assistant to Ukraine's commander-in-chief died from grenade explosion in his house

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hennadii Chestiakov, assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, died as a result of a grenade explosion, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The incident took place in Kyiv region, at his home.

His13-year-old son was seriously injured and hospitalized.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Hennadii Chestiakov's wife and daughter, who were at home at the time of the incident, were not injured.

Police officers found five more grenades while searching the house, the source says.

News.Az