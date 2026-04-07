Iran shows defiance as US threats loom

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Donald Trump's harsh warning of severe attacks on Iran is provoking a mix of fear and defiance among the Iranian population.

The US president has threatened to wipe out civilian infrastructure in the country if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz by 2 a.m. tonight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It has prompted some Iranians to form human chains along bridges and at several energy facilities around the country, according to videos and images published by state and local media.

For example, the semi-official news agency Mehr has posted pictures of protesters in front of a power plant in the city of Kermanshah with a banner reading “Attacks on energy infrastructure are considered war crimes.”

Changed attitudes

Two Tehran residents The New York Times spoke to said they have changed their attitudes toward the United States and Israel. They are among opposition Iranians who had previously hoped that attacks on the country's leadership could pave the way for political change.

Attacks on energy facilities, universities and schools - and Trump's latest threat to kill "an entire civilization" - have meant a shift, Lili tells the newspaper:

"Now we support Iran and whatever regime is in power."

At the same time, there is widespread fear about the consequences of a crippled energy infrastructure.

Bunkers and bottled water

Many Tehran residents stocked up on bottled water and charged phones, flashlights and power banks on Tuesday, the AP news agency reports. For some, such as patients in hospitals, widespread power outages could pose an immediate threat to life.

One of them is 56-year-old Asghar Hashemi, who is undergoing dialysis treatment at a hospital in Tehran.

"I am concerned, but I am more worried about my countrymen," he told the AP.

Whatever happens, we will stand until the end.

News.Az