WHO suspends Gaza evacuations following staff death
The World Health Organization (WHO) has halted medical evacuations from Gaza following the death of a contracted worker, while the UN cautioned against remarks that could imply collective punishment of civilians.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Monday that the agency was “devastated” to confirm that a contractor was killed during a “security incident” in Gaza, adding that two staff members present were not injuredl, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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“Following the incident, WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice,” he wrote on X, noting that the case is under investigation by “relevant authorities.”
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that the incident is under investigation and called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers.
Since March 2, the World Health Organization has recorded 100 attacks on health care facilities, resulting in 54 deaths and 145 injuries among active health care workers, according to Dujarric.
“These incidents put front-line workers at extreme risk. And discourage people from seeking care that has obviously serious consequences for public health,” he said.
By Ulviyya Salmanli