WHO suspends Gaza evacuations following staff death

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Monday that the agency was “devastated” to confirm that a contractor was killed during a “security incident” in Gaza, adding that two staff members present were not injuredl, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Following the incident, WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice,” he wrote on X, noting that the case is under investigation by “relevant authorities.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that the incident is under investigation and called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers.