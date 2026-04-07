Wireless Festival 2026 called off following UK ban on Kanye West

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2026 Wireless Festival, one of the UK's top summer music events, has been officially canceled after the British government prevented headliner Ye from entering the country.

The three-day festival, originally scheduled for July 10–12 at Finsbury Park, was scrapped Tuesday, April 7, 2026, following a Home Office decision to withdraw Ye’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Pepsi drops Wireless Festival over Kanye West

Officials cited the 48-year-old rapper’s history of “antisemitic and pro-Nazi” rhetoric as the basis for the ban, stating his presence in the UK would not be “conducive to the public good.”

The decision to bar the artist formerly known as Kanye West followed a week of intense political pressure. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had previously called the booking “deeply concerning,” and on Tuesday, he stood by the Home Office’s intervention. “This government stands firmly with the Jewish community,” Starmer said in a statement. “We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values. We will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.”

While Ye had recently expressed a desire to meet with members of the British Jewish community to demonstrate “change through his actions,” the gesture was deemed “too little, too late” by authorities and community leaders. Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, noted that the rapper’s recent creative output—including reports of a track titled “Gas Chamber”—made the festival stage an inappropriate venue for a demonstration of remorse.

The cancellation marks a catastrophic financial and reputational blow for organizers Festival Republic. Prior to the Home Office’s intervention, the festival faced a mass exodus of corporate backing. Major sponsors, including Diageo and Pepsi, reportedly pulled their support within 48 hours of Ye’s announcement as the sole headliner. Organizers had initially defended the booking, with managing director Melvin Benn urging the public to offer “forgiveness and hope.” However, following the travel ban, the festival released a final statement confirming the event could not move forward.

“As a result of the Home Office banning Ye from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel,” the statement read. “Multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking, and no concerns were highlighted at the time. We recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had.”

The cancellation leaves a massive void in London’s 2026 summer concert season, as the event was expected to host approximately 150,000 attendees over three nights. Organizers confirmed that all ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund. Fans who purchased tickets through official platforms like Ticketmaster and See Tickets can expect the funds to be returned to their original payment methods within 14 business days. No further acts for the 2026 lineup will be announced, and the festival is not expected to seek a replacement headliner for this year.

The UK ban follows a similar cancellation in Slovakia in 2025 and represents a continued narrowing of Ye’s international performance options. Despite a successful sold-out run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this month, the artist’s ability to secure visas for European dates remains under heavy scrutiny.

Representatives for Ye have not yet announced whether they intend to legally challenge the UK’s decision, though the rapper stated Tuesday he remains “open” to a dialogue with British authorities and community leaders.

News.Az