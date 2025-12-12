Aster confirms partnership with Trump-linked crypto platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aster has officially confirmed its collaboration with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency platform associated with former President Donald Trump.

The partnership focuses on promoting wider adoption of USD1, WLFI's stablecoin, within Aster's trading ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement was made via Aster's X account, which outlined plans to list USD1-denominated trading pairs on the platform. The initial offering will include the RAVE/USD1 pair as part of “Rocket Launch Round 4,” featuring a 1.5x symbol boost during Stage 4 Harvest.

Leonard, Aster’s founder and CEO, had previously hinted at the collaboration earlier this month. He revealed that he met with WLFI representatives in Dubai to discuss strategies for expanding USD1 adoption across digital asset markets.

The exchange plans to introduce additional USD1-denominated pairs beyond the initial RAVE/USD1 offering. While specific pairs remain unconfirmed, market observers anticipate major cryptocurrency pairings such as BTC/USD1, ETH/USD1, and SOL/USD1 could follow.

Aster stated the collaboration aims to bring multiple USD1 trading pairs throughout its ecosystem. The stablecoin serves as a base currency, providing traders with a stable asset amid market volatility.

The platform offers distinctive features including MEV-free processing and leverage options reaching 100x in simple mode. These capabilities target both retail participants and institutional traders seeking efficient execution environments.

Industry analysts suggest the combination of WLFI's political connections and Aster's technical infrastructure could drive significant user acquisition. The promotional campaign surrounding the RAVE/USD1 pair may generate substantial short-term trading volume and liquidity improvements.

Aster's governance structure operates through the ASTER token, which facilitates ecosystem buyback mechanisms. Increased trading activity should theoretically boost demand for the native token as the platform grows.

News.Az