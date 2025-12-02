At least 10 Afghans killed by Iranian border guards

At least 10 Afghans killed by Iranian border guards

At least 10 Afghan nationals were killed by Iranian border guards, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Nasim Badri, spokesperson for the Farah security command in western Farah province, said: “10 residents of this province were shot and killed by Iranian border guards last night (Monday) while attempting to cross into Iran illegally,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

These young men “had entered Iranian territory illegally through the Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi Port border point in search of work,” said Badri.

He added that two others remain missing following the incident, and an investigation is underway.

There was no immediate information available from the Iranian side.

Over the past year, Iran has returned hundreds of Afghan refugees to the war-torn nation.

News.Az