Fuel costs push JetBlue deeper into loss

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JetBlue Airways reported a wider quarterly loss as surging fuel costs weighed heavily on its margins, complicating efforts to stabilize its business.

The airline posted a net loss of $319 million in the first quarter, significantly higher than the $208 million loss recorded a year earlier. The increase comes as jet fuel prices have spiked following disruptions to global energy supplies linked to the ongoing Iran war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fuel is one of the airline industry’s largest expenses, and the recent surge has created pressure across the sector. For JetBlue, the impact is particularly pronounced as it continues a multi-year turnaround strategy aimed at improving profitability through cost controls and route optimization.

Chief executive Joanna Geraghty said the company is taking steps to manage the volatility, including adjusting capacity and tightening cost discipline. The airline expects to recover a portion of the increased fuel costs in the coming months, with a full recovery targeted over a longer period.

Unlike some larger carriers, JetBlue has limited financial flexibility and greater exposure to sudden cost increases, making it more vulnerable to external shocks. The company has recently secured additional financing backed by aircraft assets to strengthen its liquidity position.

Despite the challenges, JetBlue said it is not considering bankruptcy and remains focused on navigating the current environment while continuing its recovery efforts.

The latest results highlight how rising energy costs are reshaping the outlook for airlines, particularly smaller carriers trying to regain stability after years of disruption.

News.Az