Russia pledges continued support for Iran’s sovereignty

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Russia’s Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has said Moscow fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, adding that this backing will continue in the future.

According to Fars News Agency, Belousov made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Deputy Defence Minister Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik in Bishkek on Tuesday. He also strongly condemned US and Israeli attacks against Iran and offered condolences for what he described as the deaths of commanders and civilians, including children and school students, News.Az reports.

Belousov praised the “courage and resilience” of the Iranian people and armed forces, stating: “We fully support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this support will continue in the future.”

Brigadier General Talaei-Nik travelled to Kyrgyzstan to attend a meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

News.Az