Bangladesh enters nuclear era with Rooppur fuel loading - VIDEO

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Bangladesh has officially entered the nuclear power era as fuel loading has begun at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The development marks the start of electricity generation from the facility’s first unit and the country’s formal inclusion among nuclear power-producing nations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this milestone, Bangladesh becomes the 33rd country in the world to generate electricity using nuclear energy. However, officials say electricity from the plant will not immediately be supplied to the national grid, as further steps are still required.

Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam stated that the first reactor is expected to begin commercial production in August.

“By the first week of January next year, around 1,100MW of electricity from the 1,200MW capacity Unit 1 will be supplied to the national grid,” he told journalists following the fuel loading inauguration on Tuesday (28 April).

Bangladesh launches first power unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant — built together with Russia



The head of Russia's Rosatom calls the launch of Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant a historic event for the country pic.twitter.com/7tIPtqUxoi — RT (@RT_com) April 28, 2026

According to ministry sources, the plant is expected to initially supply around 300 megawatts of electricity during this early operational phase.

Welcoming the development, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Rosatom, said, "Today, Bangladesh has joined the group of nations that use peaceful nuclear energy as a reliable source of sustainable development. Undoubtedly, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will become a key element of the country's energy system,"

"For Rosatom, this project marks another important step in the development of the global nuclear industry and in strengthening friendly relations with our international partners. We are pleased to work together with our Bangladeshi friends in building a modern and reliable nuclear power plant and see strong prospects for further cooperation," he added.

News.Az