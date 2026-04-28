Austrian man admits to 2024 Taylor Swift concert attack plot

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A 20-year-old Austrian man, identified as Beran A, has admitted in a court in Wiener Neustadt to planning a suicide attack during Taylor Swift’s 2024 "Eras Tour" in Vienna.

The defendant confessed to his intent to kill a large number of people outside the Ernst Happel Stadium using homemade explosives and knives, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The plot, which was thwarted by Austrian authorities with assistance from US intelligence, led to the cancellation of three sold-out concerts in August 2024.

According to prosecutors, the suspect had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and obtained online instructions to build a shrapnel bomb using the explosive TATP. He had also attempted to illegally purchase firearms and was found in possession of IS propaganda. The trial revealed that the suspect resigned from his job shortly before the planned attack, telling colleagues he had "big plans." If convicted of terrorism-related charges and membership in a criminal organization, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

News.Az