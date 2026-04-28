Coca-Cola raises profit forecast on strong demand

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Coca-Cola has raised its annual profit forecast after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue, signaling continued resilience in global demand for its drinks despite economic pressures.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share to grow between 8% and 9% this year, up from its previous forecast of 7% to 8%. Shares moved higher in premarket trading following the announcement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Coca-Cola also reported quarterly revenue of $12.47 billion, beating analyst expectations, as demand for its beverages remained steady in key markets such as the United States.

The drinks giant has been focusing on premium products, zero- and low-sugar options, and expanding categories like bottled teas and dairy-based drinks to adapt to shifting consumer preferences. At the same time, it has introduced smaller packaging sizes to appeal to more price-sensitive consumers.

Competition remains strong, particularly from PepsiCo, which has also benefited from solid demand for diet drinks and strategic pricing moves.

The latest results suggest that major beverage companies are managing to maintain growth by balancing pricing strategies, product innovation, and changing consumer habits in a challenging economic environment.

News.Az