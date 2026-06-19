At least 10 injured as fire breaks out at Tokyo elementary school - VIDEO

At least 10 injured as fire breaks out at Tokyo elementary school - VIDEO

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A fire broke out Friday at an elementary school in Tokyo, injuring at least eight pupils and two teachers, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Most of the pupils sustained minor injuries from inhaling smoke at the school in Kita Ward, they said.

An emergency call reporting the fire was made around 11 a.m., according to the local fire department. Kita Ward said the fire started at the music room on the fourth floor of the school building.

About 340 students attend the ward-run school, according to its website.

News.Az