Japan-linked tanker safely passes Strait of Hormuz

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Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Japan-linked vessel that had been stranded in the Arabian Gulf has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is now en route to Japan, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a post on X, Takaichi said three Japanese crew members were on board the vessel, which Reuters reported is a Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker owned by Japan’s Kyoei Tanker.

She added that, with the ship’s passage, all Japan-linked vessels carrying Japanese crew have now exited the Arabian Gulf. However, she noted that 37 other Japan-linked vessels are still awaiting passage.

Japan’s government “will continue making every diplomatic effort to ensure that free and safe navigation of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz resumes promptly,” Takaichi said.

News.Az