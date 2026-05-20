Massive explosion erupts after vehicle ignites near Wall Street - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, a car caught fire and exploded near Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, sending thick black smoke into the air near one of New York City’s busiest financial and tourist districts.

The incident happened near Broadway and Stone Street, close to the iconic Charging Bull statue, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). Emergency services, including police and firefighters, were quickly deployed after reports of a vehicle fire shortly before 6 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing News18.

Videos shared on social media showed flames rapidly spreading through the vehicle as crowds gathered behind police barriers. Moments later, the car exploded, forcing onlookers to move away as fire and smoke rose above nearby buildings.

No injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, and an official investigation is expected.

Some local reports, including ABC7, suggested the vehicle may be linked to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, though officials have not confirmed its ownership or whether it was in active service at the time of the incident.

The area remained cordoned off as emergency crews worked at the scene and assessed the damage. The Financial District, one of New York’s most heavily visited areas, is home to major financial institutions and landmarks, including the New York Stock Exchange.

News.Az