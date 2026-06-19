Japan extends SDF deployment in UN's South Sudan mission

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Japan’s Cabinet has approved a one-year extension for the deployment of Self-Defense Force personnel serving as headquarters staff in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, News.Az reports, citing NHK World.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Friday to extend the deployment, which was set to expire at the end of the month.

Japan has been sending SDF members to the mission headquarters in South Sudan to support security and infrastructure development since the country gained independence in 2011 following a prolonged civil war.

In May, Japan also dispatched a Ground Self-Defense Force colonel to South Sudan to serve as force chief of staff in a leadership role within the peacekeeping operations.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the extension would allow Japan to make a leading contribution to the UN’s international peacekeeping efforts. He added that it also carries significant importance in building a more favourable security environment for Japan.

News.Az