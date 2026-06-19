Bank of Japan chief Ueda discharged from hospital

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Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda was discharged from hospital Friday after being treated for a liver problem, the central bank said, paving the way for his attendance at the next policy meeting in July following his absence from the session earlier this week, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Ueda is scheduled to come into his office from Tuesday and perform duties while undergoing outpatient treatment for around two weeks, the bank said. He was hospitalized on June 9 for a hepatic cyst infection.

Ueda missed the two-day monetary policy through Tuesday due to the treatment, leaving the decision to raise the key policy interest rate from 0.75 percent to a 31-year high of 1.0 percent to the remaining eight members on the Policy Board.

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino chaired the session, while the other deputy governor, Shinichi Uchida, hosted a post-meeting press conference, at which he stressed the bank decided on the rate hike to respond to heightening inflation risks stemming from higher crude oil prices.

News.Az