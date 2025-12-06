Yandex metrika counter

At least 10 killed in South Africa hostel shooting

  • World
  • Share
At least 10 killed in South Africa hostel shooting
Photo: Getty Images

Gunmen stormed a hostel in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, including a three-year-old child, according to police, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a total of 25 people were shot in the attack, with 14 victims hospitalized.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation into the attack.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      