At least 10 killed in South Africa hostel shooting

Police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a total of 25 people were shot in the attack, with 14 victims hospitalized.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation into the attack.
Gunmen stormed a hostel in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, including a three-year-old child, according to police, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Gunmen stormed a hostel in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, including a three-year-old child, according to police, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a total of 25 people were shot in the attack, with 14 victims hospitalized.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation into the attack.