San Diego to pay $30m over teen's fatal shooting

San Diego has agreed to pay $30 million to the family of 16-year-old Konoa Wilson, who was shot and killed by a police officer while fleeing gunfire from another teenager, U.S. media reported.

The settlement, tentatively approved in September and expected to be finalized next week, is among the largest police wrongful-death payouts in U.S. history. It surpasses the $27 million settlement paid to George Floyd’s family in 2021.

Wilson was killed on January 28 after another teen opened fire at him on a train station platform. As Officer Daniel Gold II ran toward the sound of shots, Wilson appeared in front of him. Body-camera video shows the officer firing at the teen from behind without issuing a warning. Wilson died shortly afterward in hospital. A handgun was later found concealed in his clothing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Attorney Nicholas Rowley, representing the Wilson family, said he had planned to seek $100 million if the case went to trial. He noted the city acted unusually quickly, calling the response “noble,” while also emphasizing that the shooting was “a mistake.”

The payment will be covered largely by a regional public liability fund. Under the agreement, the city states the settlement is a business decision and not an admission of wrongdoing. Officer Gold, who had two years on the force at the time of the shooting, remains employed in an administrative role.

