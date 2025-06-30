At least 13 university students died, 8 are missing, and 6 survived after a boat sank off Cap-Haitien

Small motor boats at a shore in Labadie, a northern commune known for its exquisite beaches, in August 2024. Photo by Stevenson Pierre Joseph for The Haitian Times.

At least 13 students from Anténor Firmin University (UNAF) have been confirmed dead and eight are still missing after an overloaded boat capsized off Cadras Beach near Labadie on June 28, News.Az informs via The Haitian Times.

The group of 27 students, mostly from the computer science faculty, had traveled to the beach to celebrate the end of the semester. The one-engine vessel, which was carrying a generator and radio speaker, overturned as they were returning to shore around 5:00 p.m. amid reports of strong winds.

