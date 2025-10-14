At least 14 dead in Venezuela mine collapse

At least 14 people were killed Monday after a vertical gold mine collapsed in the Bolivar state, southeastern Venezuela, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred in the town of El Callao, Roscio municipality, after heavy rain-caused flooding weakened the mine's structure and thus led to its collapse.

Firefighters and civil protection officers were working to recover the bodies from the flooded area.

Wuihelm Torrellas, the mayor of Roscio, issued an official statement, expressing condolences to the victims' families.

A command post has been set up near the site to coordinate drainage and recovery operations.

News.Az