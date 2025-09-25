Swindon explosion: Crews battle major warehouse fire - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a warehouse in the Groundwell Industrial Estate after a “serious explosion” on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Crompton Road at around 19:30 BST, with police, ambulance crews, and fire teams responding. The building, identified as belonging to printing business ESP Smile, was completely destroyed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Wiltshire Police described the incident as serious and set up a large cordon, urging nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed due to smoke.

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) deployed 10 fire engines and specialist vehicles. Crews are using aerial ladder platforms and ground monitors to bring the fire under control. An investigation into the cause will begin once the site is safe.

Witnesses described hearing a “massive loud bang” that shook nearby homes. Jason O’Grady, owner of a martial arts gym 200 metres from the site, said ceiling tiles fell when the explosion hit: “At first staff thought a car had hit the building. Luckily, everyone managed to get out quickly.”

Residents reported seeing flames and heavy smoke rising above the estate, while many took to social media saying their homes shook from the blast.

Authorities also confirmed a power outage affecting 77 properties, with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) isolating the supply due to safety concerns.

Local people gathered on pavements near the cordoned-off area, with one BBC reporter describing a mood of “uncertainty and fear.”

