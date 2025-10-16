At least 14 injured in bomb blast in southern Thailand

A bomb blast in front of a teahouse in Thailand's southern Narathiwat province injured at least 14 people on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Those wounded, including both police officers and civilians, were sent to local hospitals for treatment, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Ten of them have been discharged with minor injuries, while four others with severe wounds remained hospitalized for further treatment, according to a local public relations office.

Local authorities said preliminary investigations indicate that the bomb blast occurred while police officers were conducting a mission, and the area has been cordoned off for further investigation.

Local media reported that investigators believe the attackers detonated a homemade bomb targeting police officers.

Pattani, along with Yala and Narathiwat, are the three southernmost provinces that were haunted by gun attacks and bombings launched by separatist insurgents. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul noted during a recent inspection that the government will coordinate all relevant security agencies to address security issues in border provinces, striving to bring lasting peace and stability to the south.

