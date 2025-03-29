At least 15 survivors believed trapped under collapsed Bangkok skyscraper rubble

There have been reports of widespread devastation in the Saigaing region and Mandalay, including flattened buildings and temple spires toppled. Officials in Myanmar say over 1,000 have died so far while another 2,376 are injured.

In Bangkok, thousands experienced the quake's effects as buildings swayed and water sloshed out of swimming pools. Officials said they received 2,000 reports of cracks appearing in buildings.

But the capital has emerged largely unscathed – except for the unfinished headquarters for the auditor-general's office, which remains the focal point of the damage in Thailand.

Situated just across from the tourist landmark Chatuchak market, the 30-storey skyscraper once featured a gleaming tower of blue glass and steel.

The earthquake has reduced it to a mountain of twisted rebar and shattered concrete, dwarfing the hundreds of rescue workers scurrying around it.

Out of the more than 400 workers who were at the site, at least 96 are missing, while eight have died and another eight found injured, according to the latest official figures.

Some are believed to be Burmese. Many Burmese migrants work in Thailand's construction industry.