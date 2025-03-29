At least 15 survivors believed trapped under collapsed Bangkok skyscraper rubble
Photo: EPA
At least 15 people are thought to still be alive and trapped under the rubble of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed after a massive earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand.
Rescuers say they have detected signs of life and communicated with some survivors under the 10-storey tall mountain of debris, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Scores of construction workers remain missing at the site, as the rescue effort heads into its second day.
The 7.7-magnitude quake occurred on Friday afternoon local time, killing hundreds at the epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar. Its powerful effects could be felt hundreds of miles away in the Thai capital, as well as in China and India.