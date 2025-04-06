At least 16 dead in flooding and tornadoes as storms slash US South and Midwest

Flood waters in Casey County, Kentucky, on Friday amid the storms pounding parts of the US. Photograph: Ryan C Hermens/TNS/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

A storm system sweeping over large areas of the U.S. South and Midwest resulted in at least 16 weather-related deaths by early Sunday, with overnight tornado and flash flood warnings setting up more severe weather that forecasters say could cause rising waterways for days to come, News.az reports citing AP.

Many of the impacted areas already are heavily waterlogged by days of severe storms that spawned deadly tornadoes. New tornado warnings were issued overnight in Alabama and Mississippi, along with flash flood warnings for several counties in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Saturday included more of the torrential rain and flash flooding that has pounded the central U.S., rapidly swelling waterways and prompting emergencies from Texas to Ohio. The 16 reported deaths since the start of the storms included 10 in Tennessee alone.

News.Az