Rubio says progress made in Iran talks

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday confirmed that progress has been made in the talks with Iran.

Responding to a media query during his India visit, Rubio said that the United States "will have something to say" regarding the talks in the coming days, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The U.S. top diplomat reiterated the U.S. stance that Iran "must not have nuclear weapons," the Strait of Hormuz "be open without tolls," and Iran "turn over their enriched uranium."

U.S. President Donald Trump's preference is always to solve such problems through a negotiated diplomatic solution, said Rubio, noting that it is what the United States is currently working on.

"We hope it's done through the diplomatic route," said Rubio.

He added, however, that the problems will be solved "one way or the other."

News.Az