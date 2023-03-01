At least 32 dead in train collision in northern Greece

The death toll from a collision between a passenger train and a cargo train in Elassona municipality in northern Greece has risen to 32, according to a report early Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Eighty-five people were also injured, said Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, the representative of the Fire Service, at the fourth briefing, as reported by Greece's public broadcaster ERT.

Of the injured, 25 are in critical condition, said Vathrakogiannis.

The passenger train was reportedly carrying 250 people and was on its way from Athens to Thessaloniki.

According to reports, several carriages came off the rails and at least three of them caught fire.

At least 30 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway at the crash site.

News.Az