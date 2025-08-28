Some bodies were pulled out of the debris, while others died during treatment at nearby hospitals, officials said.
At least 17 dead in India building collapse
At least 17 people, including a woman and her one-year-old daughter, lost their lives after the rear section of an unauthorized four-storey building collapsed onto a vacant chawl in Virar, the Indian state of Maharashtra, early Wednesday.
Officials said several others are feared trapped, while six people remain in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.
The structure, declared 'illegal' by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), came crashing down at 12.05 am.
Rescue operations have continued for more than 20 hours, with National Disaster Response Force units and civic teams clearing rubble first by hand and later with heavy machinery, delayed initially due to the building's congested location.