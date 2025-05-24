Yandex metrika counter

At least 18 injured in Hamburg knife attack - UPDATED

The scene of the knife attack at Hamburg Central Station. Photo: Getty.

Several people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at the main railway station in the German city of Hamburg, police have said.

Hamburg Police said 18 people were injured in the attack at the northern city's Central Station at about 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old German woman at the scene as they carried out a major operation.

The woman remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

In a post on X, Hamburg Police said several people who were hurt had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Speaking to the press outside the station, police said they believe the suspect acted alone and did not have a "political motive".

Rather, they believe she may have been "in a state of mental distress," Florian Abbenseth, a police spokesperson, told reporters.

Police later added that its homicide division is investigating the incident as well as the suspect's motives.

The attack happened between platforms 13 and 14 - which are accessible via a busy main road - while a train was on one of the platforms.

Some of the victims were treated inside trains, according to reports.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the attack was "shocking" and thanked the emergency services on the ground for "their rapid assistance".

(21:59)
At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg station on Friday evening, according to Germany's Bild newspaper. Local police confirmed that the suspected attacker has been arrested.
Three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six people sustained minor injuries, Bild reported, saying the motive for the attack was unclear so far, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Hamburg police said on social media platform X that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station and the suspect had been arrested.

