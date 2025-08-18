At least 20 dead, 134 injured in factory blast in Russia’s Ryazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from last week’s blast at a production facility in Russia’s Ryazan region has risen to at least 20, with another 134 people injured, local emergency services said on Monday.

Regional governor Pavel Malkov said the incident began with a fire that broke out inside a workshop at the factory, located southeast of Moscow. The exact cause of the fire and details of the facility’s production remain unclear, as Russian authorities have not provided further information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“As of August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency incident,” the Ryazan emergency service headquarters said in a statement on Telegram. “There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 patients are undergoing outpatient treatment.”

