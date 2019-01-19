At least 21 killed in Mexico gas pipeline explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 21 people were killed after a ruptured gas pipeline exploded in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, the state's governor Omar Fayad wrote on his Twitter account, TASS reports.

"I’m at the scene of the Tlahuelilpan incident. At the moment 21 dead and 71 injured are reported. I keep in touch with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to help the affected families," Fayad wrote.

The gas pipeline exploded near the town of Tlahuelilpan where dozens of people were collecting fuel.

The authorities of the Mexico City sent four helicopters to Hidalgo to assist those injured in the incident.

News.Az

