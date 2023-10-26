At least 22 dead in multiple shootings in US state of Maine

At least 22 people were killed in shootings at multiple locations in the US state of Maine late Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Maine State Police had issued a warning about an "active shooter" incident in the city of Lewiston.

The shooter targeted several locations, including a restaurant and a bowling alley.

NBC News reported that 50 to 60 people sustained injuries.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office shared images of an individual armed with an assault rifle.

Meanwhile, Lewiston issued a shelter-in-place order and identified three areas where police were investigating.

The suspected shooter remains at large as a manhunt is underway.

Also, the Lewiston Police Department named Robert Card, 40, as a "person of interest" in the shootings.

Card "should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," said the department.

President Joe Biden has been briefed and offered full support in the wake of "this horrific attack" during a call with Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden, according to the White House.

Public schools in Lewiston will be closed on Thursday.

"There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately," said Jake Langlais, the superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools.

"Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety.”

