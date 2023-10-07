At least 22 killed as result of rocket attacks on Israel

According to latest information, at least 22 people have been killed, more than 300 people were injured since the start of the massive attack by the Hamas terror group, News.az reports citing the Times of Israel.

In addition, more than 2,000 rockets have been fired at the center and south. The assault has been ongoing since approximately 6:30 a.m.

Note that Israel was subjected to massive rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, combined with an assault by dozens of gunmen who infiltrated the border town of Sderot, clashing with Israel Defense Force troops.

News.Az