At least 23 killed in Brazil ferry accident

At least 23 people were killed Thursday in a ferry accident in northeastern Brazil, according to authorities, APA reports quoting BBC.

The Brazilian navy said the Cavalo Marinho I ferry sank while carrying about 130 passengers from Vera Cruz to Salvador in the state of Bahia.



About 100 people have been rescued, according to a statement by the Salvador health department.



“All the security forces of Bahia’s state are mobilized to provide assistance to the victims … God is with us in this difficult time and we trust in the commitment of the rescue teams," state Governor Rui Costa said in a statement.



The accident follows that of Capitan Ribeiro that sank Tuesday in the northern state of Para that left at least 21 dead, according to authorities.



The death toll stands at 44 in the two accidents but that number is expected to rise as several passengers are still missing.



Para state officials said 23 people had been rescued as of Thursday morning and the boat was carrying 48 people and not 70 as reported Wednesday.



The causes of the two accidents remain unknown.



Boat travel in northern Brazil is common because of the lack of major roads in the Amazon region.

News.Az

