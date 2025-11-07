At least 3 dead in cargo ship fire at Malaysian port

Three crew members were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship docked at Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor state, authorities said Friday.

According to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department, the blaze erupted during unloading operations in the under-hatch area of Block 5 on the container vessel MSC Kyparissia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victims included a 59-year-old Malaysian, a Filipino man in his 40s, and a British man of similar age. The injured crew members were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

