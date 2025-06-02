At least 34 dead as floods, landslides ravage northeast India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 34 people have lost their lives in India’s northeastern region over the past four days due to severe floods and landslides, authorities and local media reported on Monday.

The situation remains critical, with the national weather department forecasting more heavy rainfall in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

More than a thousand tourists trapped in the Himalayan state of Sikkim were being evacuated on Monday, a government statement said, and army rescue teams were pressed into service in Meghalaya state to rescue more than 500 people stranded in flooded areas.

Torrential rains in northeast India resulted in a deadly landslide that crushed and killed three soldiers with six more missing, the Indian army said Monday.

In neighboring Bangladesh, at least four members of a family were killed in a landslide in the northeastern district of Sylhet, while hundreds of shelters have been opened across the hilly districts of Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachhari on Sunday.

Authorities have warned of further landslides and flash floods, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

India’s northeast and Bangladesh are prone to torrential rains that set off deadly landslides and flash floods, affecting millions of people every year.

Roads and houses in Assam’s Silchar city were flooded, visuals from news agency ANI showed, and fallen trees littered the roads.

“We are facing a lot of challenges. I have a child, their bed is submerged in water. What will we do in such a situation? We keep ourselves awake throughout the night,” Sonu Devi, a resident of Silchar, told ANI.

