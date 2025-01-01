News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Landslides
Tag:
Landslides
Indonesian president vows flood recovery in 3 months
16 Dec 2025-01:19
Indonesians navigate over logs to access flood relief center
06 Dec 2025-15:08
604 killed in floods, landslides in Indonesia
01 Dec 2025-20:34
Qatar Embassy in Sri Lanka warns citizens as cyclone strikes
29 Nov 2025-16:40
At least 41 killed as floods, landslides hit central Vietnam
20 Nov 2025-23:16
Vietnam landslides, flooding kill 10
19 Nov 2025-10:08
Portugal stays on alert as Storm Claudia heads toward the UK
14 Nov 2025-18:58
Floods in central Vietnam claim 28 lives
31 Oct 2025-19:14
Mexico floods claim 64 lives, 65 still missing
13 Oct 2025-22:43
Death toll hits 51 in Nepal's rain-induced disasters
07 Oct 2025-10:53
Latest News
Alphabet surpasses Apple in market value for first time since 2019
Ukraine urges UN action after Russian missile hits Lviv
South Korea’s Lee to visit Japan for talks with Takaichi
Man City sign winger Semenyo from Bournemouth
Ex-minister’s daughter, Congress leader’s son die in crash
Latvia mourns basketball legend Uljana Semjonova
Man charged after 100 human remains found in Pennsylvania
Alexander Gur-Arie: Iranian army could side with people, IRGC more motivated to defend regime – INTERVIEW
Turkish Airlines cancels Istanbul-Tehran flights Friday
Iga Swiatek powers Poland toward United Cup semifinals
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31