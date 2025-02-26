At least 46 killed in Sudan military plane crash - UPDATED/ VIDEO
Forty-six people were killed when a Sudanese military transport plane crashed into a residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of Khartoum, the regional government said Wednesday.
The Antonov aircraft went down on Tuesday night near Wadi Seidna air base, one of the army’s largest military hubs in Omdurman, northwest of the capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The army, which has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, said the plane crashed during takeoff, killing and injuring both military personnel and civilians.
"After a final tally, the number of martyrs reached 46, with 10 injured," the Khartoum regional government's media office said in a statement.
The army-aligned health ministry had previously reported at least 19 dead.
Witnesses described hearing a loud explosion and seeing several homes damaged in the area. The crash also caused power outages in nearby neighbourhoods.
The ministry said emergency teams rushed injured civilians, including children, to a nearby hospital.
A Sudanese army plane crashed on Tuesday in a residential area near the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman killing more than 20 people, including military personnel and civilians, military and medical sources said on Wednesday.
The military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons, News.Az
reports, citing Reuters
.
Among those killed was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander in Khartoum who previously served as the commander of the army across the entire capital.
The Sudanese army had said on Tuesday in a statement several military personnel and civilians were killed in the incident, but did not provide further details.
