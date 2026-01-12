At least 6 cops killed as blast hits police vehicle in Pakistan

Six police officers were killed on Monday after an improvised explosive device (IED) struck their armored vehicle in Tank district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

“Six policemen were martyred in the IED blast,” a spokesperson for the Tank police confirmed, adding that the armored personnel carrier (APC) was targeted within the jurisdiction of the Gomal police station, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

According to the statement, the explosion occurred while the APC was traveling from the Gomal police station toward Tank.

Among those killed was an additional station house officer (SHO), the spokesperson said.

The bodies of the deceased officers were transported to the Tank District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Police have sealed off the area, and a “massive” security operation is currently underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an “immediate investigation” into the incident and directed that those responsible be brought to justice at the earliest.

The premier reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of police personnel in the “terrorist attack”, a statement from his office said.

He paid tribute to the cops’ “bravery and their passion to serve the country”. The president prayed for the martyrs’ elevated ranks and for patience for their families.

