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At least 6 dead, 20 injured as truck plunges into ravine in Philippines

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At least 6 dead, 20 injured as truck plunges into ravine in Philippines
Source: Manilla Bulletin

Six people were killed and 20 others injured after a truck carrying solar farm workers plunged into a ravine in Pangasinan province in northern Philippines on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to police, the accident took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the town of Labrador when the truck’s brakes reportedly malfunctioned.

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The failure caused the driver to lose control while descending a curved section of a mountain road.

The truck was transporting workers to a solar farm when it first collided with a pickup truck carrying 12 passengers, before veering off the road and falling into a ravine.

Rescue operations and investigations into the incident are still ongoing.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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