Philippines releases all 70 Chinese nationals after detention

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China's Embassy in the Philippines said on Thursday that all 70 detained Chinese nationals linked to a steel plant in Mindanao, in the southern Philippines, have now been released, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The embassy stated that after facilitating the release of 64 Chinese nationals on May 28, it continued urging Philippine authorities to expedite identity verification procedures for the remaining six detainees.

It called for a fair and prompt handling of the case in accordance with the law, in order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

According to the embassy, two detainees were released on May 29, followed by two more on June 3. The final two individuals were released on June 15 and June 17, respectively.

The Chinese citizens had been employed at a steel plant in Misamis Oriental province and were taken into custody by Philippine law enforcement authorities on May 15.

On May 29, the embassy said in a statement that the Philippine Department of Justice had recently determined there was insufficient evidence to support allegations that the Chinese nationals had violated local regulations.

News.Az