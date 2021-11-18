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Border Region
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At least six people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday after suspected al-Shabaab militants ambushed a 14-seater passenger vehicle in Kenya's Mandera County near the border with Somalia, police confirmed.09 May 2026-20:14
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Russia on Monday evacuated parts of another region next to Ukraine after Kyiv sharply increased military activity near the border just days after its biggest incursion into sovereign Russian territory since the start of the 2022 war, News.az reports citing Reuters .12 Aug 2024-09:45
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A civil defense drill on switching to martial law has been held in Belarus’ Grodno Region, which borders Poland and Lithuania, Belarusian Minister of Emergencies Vadim Sinyavsky has announced.
12 Jun 2024-20:28
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