At least 6 people killed and at least 7 injured in Hamburg shooting

At least six people were killed and at least seven people wounded in the shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg Thursday night, News.az reports citing CNN.

NTV reporter Bastian Vollmer said the shooter or shooters are on the run, adding emergency services and doctors were at the scene.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a church in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday night, local authorities said.

In a tweet, the Hamburg police said, “according to initial findings, shots were fired in a church on the street Deelböge in the district of GroßBorstel.”

The tweet said police are at the scene where “several people were seriously injured, some fatally,” and said more information would follow.

