At least 63 UNWRA employees killed in Gaza Strip since conflict outbreak
At least 63 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, says UNWRA statement, News.az reports.
According to the agency, some 672,000 displaced persons are finding shelter at 149 UNRWA centers in the Palestinian enclave.