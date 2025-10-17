At least 7 Pakistani soldiers killed in suicide attack near Afghan border - VIDEO

A suicide attack near the Afghan border on Friday claimed the lives of at least seven Pakistani soldiers, according to security officials, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul, which had temporarily halted days of intense clashes between the neighboring countries earlier this month.

The South Asian neighbours engaged in fierce ground fighting, and Pakistan also launched airstrikes across their contested frontier, killing dozens and wounding hundreds, before they reached a 48-hour truce that is due to end at 1300 GMT on Friday.

The soldiers were killed in an attack by militants on a Pakistani military camp in north Waziristan, which also left 13 injured, five security officials said.

While one militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall of a fort that served as a military camp, two others tried to get into the facility and were shot dead, they said.

Militant violence in Pakistan has been a major irritant in its relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Kabul after the departure of U.S.-led forces in 2021.

The latest conflict between the two countries was triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan "retaliated" as it lost patience with Afghanistan following a series of militant attacks, but was ready to hold talks to resolve the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he can help resolve the conflict.

