Pakistan and Afghanistan agree on 48-hour ceasefire

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, News.az reports.

"Based on the Taliban's request and mutual consent, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire starting at 6:00 PM tonight," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Security sources said that earlier, the Pakistani army had carried out precision strikes on key Taliban strongholds in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

According to the sources, the targeted strikes destroyed the Taliban's 4th Battalion and 6th Border Brigade, killing dozens of Afghan and foreign fighters.

