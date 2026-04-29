At least five killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza including a nine-year-old boy - VIDEO
- 29 Apr 2026 14:11
- 29 Apr 2026 14:21
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Eighty-one sick and injured children accompanied by their families were evacuated from Gaza to receive medical treatment in Jordan. They travelled via the King Hussein Bridge to various government and private hospitals in the capital Amman, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.