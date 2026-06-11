G7 summit at Swiss-French border triggers tight security amid protest fears - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

French and Swiss authorities have introduced heightened security measures and temporary border restrictions ahead of the G7 summit taking place in the French town of Evian-les-Bains on Lake Geneva, amid concerns over potentially violent protests.

The summit, scheduled for June 15–17, will bring together leaders of the Group of Seven major economies, including the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, to discuss global issues such as the Middle East, Ukraine and economic imbalances, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Security preparations in the Swiss city of Geneva and surrounding border areas have intensified as authorities seek to prevent unrest similar to past demonstrations during major international summits.

According to reports, activists and protest groups have called for demonstrations targeting United States President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders, citing opposition to policies on trade tariffs, the conflict in Iran and climate-related issues, as well as broader criticism of global economic systems.

Environmental, feminist and anti-capitalist groups have joined calls for protests, while the “No G7” coalition has urged a large-scale international mobilisation against the summit, describing it as a platform of global domination and exploitation.

Businesses in Geneva have begun boarding up storefronts, while some international organisations, including the World Trade Organization, have closed offices and instructed staff to work remotely as a precaution against possible unrest.

Authorities in Switzerland and France have emphasised security coordination to ensure the summit proceeds without disruption, as the region prepares for increased police presence and border controls during the event.

News.Az