At least five security personnel killed in explosion in Pakistan
Photo: AFP
Five security personnel, including an officer, were killed in an improvised explosive device blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday, official sources said.
The incident took place at about 8:50 a.m. local time (0350 GMT) when unknown militants targeted a convoy of security forces in Kech district, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the perpetrators.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.